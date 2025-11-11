Left Menu

Ghatsila By-Election: A Battle of Prestige Between JMM and BJP

The Ghatsila by-election in Jharkhand sees a fierce contest between the ruling JMM and the BJP. With over 54% voter turnout by 1 pm, the election aims to fill the seat left vacant by the late Ramdas Soren. Both parties are vying to reinforce their political standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:14 IST
The by-election for the Ghatsila assembly seat in Jharkhand, unfolding today, has emerged as a crucial showdown between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Over 54% of the 2.56 lakh electorate have voted by 1 pm, with the election being called to fill the seat left vacant following the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren.

JMM is focusing on solidifying its credibility among the tribal population, dedicating the victory to 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren. However, the BJP is leveraging the platform to criticize the JMM government for alleged anti-tribal policies and corruption. Despite these high stakes, political analysts suggest the election outcome will have minimal impact on the state's power dynamics.

Security has been heightened with CCTV monitoring across 300 polling stations. Chief Minister Hemant Soren encouraged active participation in the 'festival of democracy', while BJP's Aditya Sahu asserts that voters are keen to deliver a reprimand to the state government. The by-election holds significance not only for determining governance but also shaping future political engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

