High-Stake Battle in Mizoram's Dampa Assembly Bypoll
The Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram records a 56.35% voter turnout by 1 pm, seen as crucial for Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) before next year's civic polls. The bypoll, following the death of MNF legislator, impacts ZPM's future in district council elections and boosts its standing against opposition.
The Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram witnessed a voter turnout of 56.35% by 1 pm on Tuesday. This election is pivotal for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) as it faces scrutiny ahead of next year's civic polls.
The bypoll arose from the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. The result could affect the ZPM's performance in the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation poll, scheduled for early next year.
The contest also holds major implications for the MNF, which risks losing its strength in the 40-member assembly. The BJP aims to increase its influence in Mizoram, seeing this bypoll as a strategic opportunity.
