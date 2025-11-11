Left Menu

Dampa Assembly Bypoll: A Decisive Moment for Political Power in Mizoram

The Dampa assembly bypoll recorded a 75.15% voter turnout by 3 pm. This election is crucial for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and its influence on upcoming local elections, while the MNF faces a potential setback in maintaining opposition strength. The BJP aims to grow its base.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:56 IST
  • India

A significant voter turnout of 75.15% was recorded by 3 pm in Mizoram's Dampa assembly bypoll, a pivotal event for political parties in the region.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) views this bypoll as a critical test before next year's civic elections. Victory could strengthen the party's position and morale amid opposition scrutiny.

The MNF faces a potential reduction in its legislative strength, risking its opposition leader post. Meanwhile, the BJP eyes this poll as a chance to solidify its presence in a Christian-majority state.

