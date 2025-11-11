Dampa Assembly Bypoll: A Decisive Moment for Political Power in Mizoram

A significant voter turnout of 75.15% was recorded by 3 pm in Mizoram's Dampa assembly bypoll, a pivotal event for political parties in the region.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) views this bypoll as a critical test before next year's civic elections. Victory could strengthen the party's position and morale amid opposition scrutiny.

The MNF faces a potential reduction in its legislative strength, risking its opposition leader post. Meanwhile, the BJP eyes this poll as a chance to solidify its presence in a Christian-majority state.