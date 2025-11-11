Bihar's High-Stakes Poll Showdown
Bihar is witnessing a record-breaking voter turnout in its decisive assembly elections, marking a crucial referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure. With a competitive race between the NDA and INDIA bloc, voter turnout in various districts reflects a heated battle for political influence, especially in Muslim-majority areas.
- Country:
- India
Bihar is experiencing a record-breaking voter turnout in the pivotal assembly elections, seen as a crucial referendum on its longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. By 3 PM, 60.4% of the 3.7 crore electorate across 122 constituencies had cast their votes.
Elections were conducted briskly with heightened security. Voter turnout in Kishanganj, a Muslim-majority district, was the highest so far, with over 66%. This election phase sees eight cabinet ministers contending, marking significant stakes for both the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged voters to set new voting records. Many districts participating in the elections share borders with Nepal, increasing strategic importance. Voter participation is a deciding factor in this contentious election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- assembly
- polls
- elections
- Nitish Kumar
- BJP
- India
- turnout
- voting
- constituencies
ALSO READ
India's Diabetes Epidemic: The Silent Health Crisis
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges
Strengthening Bonds: India and Bhutan's Collaborative Ventures
HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility
Nykaaland 3.0: India's Ultimate Beauty Extravaganza Debuts in Delhi