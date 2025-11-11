Bihar's High-Stakes Poll Showdown

Bihar is experiencing a record-breaking voter turnout in the pivotal assembly elections, seen as a crucial referendum on its longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. By 3 PM, 60.4% of the 3.7 crore electorate across 122 constituencies had cast their votes.

Elections were conducted briskly with heightened security. Voter turnout in Kishanganj, a Muslim-majority district, was the highest so far, with over 66%. This election phase sees eight cabinet ministers contending, marking significant stakes for both the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged voters to set new voting records. Many districts participating in the elections share borders with Nepal, increasing strategic importance. Voter participation is a deciding factor in this contentious election.

