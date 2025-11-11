Left Menu

Bihar's High-Stakes Poll Showdown

Bihar is witnessing a record-breaking voter turnout in its decisive assembly elections, marking a crucial referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure. With a competitive race between the NDA and INDIA bloc, voter turnout in various districts reflects a heated battle for political influence, especially in Muslim-majority areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:16 IST
Bihar's High-Stakes Poll Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is experiencing a record-breaking voter turnout in the pivotal assembly elections, seen as a crucial referendum on its longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. By 3 PM, 60.4% of the 3.7 crore electorate across 122 constituencies had cast their votes.

Elections were conducted briskly with heightened security. Voter turnout in Kishanganj, a Muslim-majority district, was the highest so far, with over 66%. This election phase sees eight cabinet ministers contending, marking significant stakes for both the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged voters to set new voting records. Many districts participating in the elections share borders with Nepal, increasing strategic importance. Voter participation is a deciding factor in this contentious election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025