High-Stakes By-Election in Nuapada: A Test for Political Giants

Over 65% of the 2.53 lakh electorate had cast their votes by 3 pm in the Nuapada by-election, according to an official update. This political event is critical for Odisha's ruling BJP and opposition parties, as it's their first local contest since the BJP came to power last year.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regards the election as a prestige issue, having made several visits to Nuapada. Meanwhile, the outcome is also viewed as a measure of BJD President Naveen Patnaik's sustained influence. Tight security measures ensured smooth voting across the 358 booths, including sensitive areas.

The by-election became necessary after the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The BJD fields Snehangini Chhuria to defend the seat, while the BJP backs Jay Dholakia. Allegations of code violations have surfaced, adding to the electoral tension as authorities promise a fair election.

(With inputs from agencies.)