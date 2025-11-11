Left Menu

Election Overhaul: Supreme Court Intervenes in Voter Roll Revision Controversy

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Election Commission regarding challenges to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Political parties argue the process is being conducted inappropriately and during adverse weather conditions. Hearings are scheduled for November 26-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped into a brewing controversy, asking the Election Commission (EC) to provide separate responses to legal challenges initiated by political leaders from DMK, CPI(M), and others against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Petitioners have raised concerns about the expedited process, claiming it fails to consider the northern monsoon's impact and the difficulties faced due to poor connectivity, particularly in rural Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The court has deferred any proceedings in the Madras and Calcutta high courts regarding this matter.

The EC is tasked with justifying its actions in the coming weeks, while the Supreme Court remains open to potentially annulling the SIR if found improper. With arguments scheduled for late November, this case unfolds amid debates over electoral integrity and procedural validity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

