Legal Storm: CHP Faces Closure Bid Amid Financial Allegations

Istanbul's prosecutors have taken a significant legal step, urging the country's highest appeals court to dissolve the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) over claims of illegal funding. A document reviewed by Reuters reveals these serious accusations.

The legal notification comes shortly after a comprehensive indictment was revealed against Istanbul's municipality, run by the opposition, and the city's former mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Imamoglu is often perceived as a formidable political adversary to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Over the past year, the CHP has consistently faced sweeping legal actions, which it describes as politically charged maneuvers. The government, however, categorically denies these allegations.