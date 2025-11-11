Left Menu

Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Political Litmus Test in Punjab

The Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab registered a 59.21% voter turnout by 5 pm under peaceful conditions. The election, following AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's death, is pivotal for parties like AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD, showcasing their political influences in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:32 IST
The Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab witnessed a 59.21 percent voter turnout by 5 pm, as polling concluded peacefully on Tuesday. Voting, which started at 7 am, ended at 6 pm under stringent security. Election officials indicated the possibility of a slight increase in the turnout figure as more data becomes available. The vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

This bypoll, necessitated by the demise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, saw early queues despite cold weather, with prominent candidates from major parties casting their votes. AAP, Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) participated, each hoping to secure the seat and influence regional politics.

The election serves as a critical test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP, which seeks validation for its policies. Harmeet Singh Sandhu of AAP, Karanbir Singh Burj of Congress, and candidates from BJP, SAD, among others, vie for domination. The outcome is keenly observed as a reflection of party acceptance and strategic campaigning efficiency within the constituency.

