Call for Justice: Red Fort Explosion Sparks Demand for Thorough Investigation

The Left parties have urged a comprehensive investigation into the Red Fort explosion, which resulted in 12 fatalities. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and CPI General Secretary D Raja expressed condolences and emphasized the need for a transparent probe and social harmony while stressing government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A demand for a thorough investigation is echoing from the Left parties following the tragic explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which has resulted in 12 lives lost. The incident has stirred a nation-wide call for accountability and justice.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released a statement indicating that a large cache of explosives found in nearby areas pointed to a potentially organized network responsible for the catastrophe.

General Secretary D Raja and other leaders have urged for a transparent and swift probe, ensuring the best medical care for the injured while maintaining public harmony. Meanwhile, parties emphasized the importance of keeping societal harmony intact amid this grave crisis.

