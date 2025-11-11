Call for Justice: Red Fort Explosion Sparks Demand for Thorough Investigation

A demand for a thorough investigation is echoing from the Left parties following the tragic explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which has resulted in 12 lives lost. The incident has stirred a nation-wide call for accountability and justice.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released a statement indicating that a large cache of explosives found in nearby areas pointed to a potentially organized network responsible for the catastrophe.

General Secretary D Raja and other leaders have urged for a transparent and swift probe, ensuring the best medical care for the injured while maintaining public harmony. Meanwhile, parties emphasized the importance of keeping societal harmony intact amid this grave crisis.