Call for Justice: Red Fort Explosion Sparks Demand for Thorough Investigation
The Left parties have urged a comprehensive investigation into the Red Fort explosion, which resulted in 12 fatalities. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and CPI General Secretary D Raja expressed condolences and emphasized the need for a transparent probe and social harmony while stressing government accountability.
A demand for a thorough investigation is echoing from the Left parties following the tragic explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which has resulted in 12 lives lost. The incident has stirred a nation-wide call for accountability and justice.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released a statement indicating that a large cache of explosives found in nearby areas pointed to a potentially organized network responsible for the catastrophe.
General Secretary D Raja and other leaders have urged for a transparent and swift probe, ensuring the best medical care for the injured while maintaining public harmony. Meanwhile, parties emphasized the importance of keeping societal harmony intact amid this grave crisis.
