Shinde Reaches Out Amidst Political Rivalries
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached out to Sunil Raut, brother of political rival Sanjay Raut, to check on his health, highlighting a moment of humanity amidst ongoing political tensions between Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) factions.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a surprising move on Tuesday by reaching out to Sunil Raut, who is the brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, to inquire about his well-being. This gesture was confirmed by state industries minister Uday Samant.
Last October 31, Sanjay Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, disclosed his serious health concerns, prompting him to take a temporary break from active politics. Sunil Raut, a Sena (UBT) MLA, is receiving support from unexpected quarters amidst his brother's health challenges.
Historically, Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray experienced a dramatic political fallout in June 2022, leading to a significant shift in Shiv Sena's structure. Shinde's faction, now at odds with Thackeray's Sena (UBT), showcases the ongoing bitterness, yet personal ties occasionally transcend these political divides.
