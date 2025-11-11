Shinde Reaches Out Amidst Political Rivalries

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a surprising move on Tuesday by reaching out to Sunil Raut, who is the brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, to inquire about his well-being. This gesture was confirmed by state industries minister Uday Samant.

Last October 31, Sanjay Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, disclosed his serious health concerns, prompting him to take a temporary break from active politics. Sunil Raut, a Sena (UBT) MLA, is receiving support from unexpected quarters amidst his brother's health challenges.

Historically, Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray experienced a dramatic political fallout in June 2022, leading to a significant shift in Shiv Sena's structure. Shinde's faction, now at odds with Thackeray's Sena (UBT), showcases the ongoing bitterness, yet personal ties occasionally transcend these political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)