Renewed Ties on the Global Stage: Jaishankar's Strategic Canada Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Canada for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting to strengthen India-Canada ties and address major global issues. As relations begin to mend post-diplomatic tensions, this visit underlines India's commitment to collaboration with the international community, focusing on trade, security, and critical minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Canada this Wednesday to take part in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, marking a significant effort to rejuvenate bilateral relations between India and Canada.

At the invitation of his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, Jaishankar will engage in the outreach sessions in Ontario, enhancing India's role on the international stage and emphasizing its commitment to addressing global challenges alongside international partners. The discussion will touch on crucial topics such as economic resilience and security.

This trip signals an important reset in India-Canada relations following a period of diplomatic strain. With both nations showing a renewed interest in cooperation, the visit sets the stage for a stronger partnership in trade, critical minerals, and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

