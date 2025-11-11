BJP Confident of NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar Elections

The BJP expressed strong confidence on Tuesday in the NDA's ability to secure a 'massive majority' in the Bihar Assembly polls, citing a 'one-sided wave' of support among voters favoring the state's current ruling alliance.

Following the conclusion of the two-phase polling in Bihar, Exit Polls forecasted a commanding victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan trailing significantly. Predictions for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj were grim, estimating between 0-5 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told PTI Videos that, despite any poll projections, the BJP-NDA would secure at least 160 seats, buoyed by an apparent wave of support. Women turned out in large numbers to back the NDA, he claimed. The NDA's strong campaign efforts contrasted with reported in-fighting among the RJD and Congress, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)