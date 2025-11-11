Left Menu

BJP Confident of NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar Elections

The BJP is optimistic about the NDA securing a massive win in the Bihar Assembly elections, as exit polls indicate a significant lead over the Mahagathbandhan. With increased voter turnout, particularly among women, the NDA appears set for a resounding victory amidst claims of internal discord within opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:11 IST
BJP Confident of NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP expressed strong confidence on Tuesday in the NDA's ability to secure a 'massive majority' in the Bihar Assembly polls, citing a 'one-sided wave' of support among voters favoring the state's current ruling alliance.

Following the conclusion of the two-phase polling in Bihar, Exit Polls forecasted a commanding victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan trailing significantly. Predictions for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj were grim, estimating between 0-5 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told PTI Videos that, despite any poll projections, the BJP-NDA would secure at least 160 seats, buoyed by an apparent wave of support. Women turned out in large numbers to back the NDA, he claimed. The NDA's strong campaign efforts contrasted with reported in-fighting among the RJD and Congress, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
2
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global
3
Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Karnataka Extends Deadline for Caste Census Participation

Karnataka Extends Deadline for Caste Census Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025