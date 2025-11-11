Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

The U.S. Treasury, led by Scott Bessent, reportedly profited from providing financial support to Argentina's central bank ahead of the country's recent elections. This support was facilitated through a $20 billion swap line with the right-wing Argentine President Javier Milei, described as a strategic move to bolster economic stability and U.S.-Argentina relations.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, announced significant financial gains from a strategic move to support the Argentine central bank ahead of last month's elections in Argentina. This initiative, executed through a $20 billion swap line, was intended to stabilize Argentina's economy amid political uncertainty.

In an interview with MSNBC, Bessent detailed how this financial maneuver was not just a support gesture but a profitable one, boosting U.S. foreign relations by backing Argentine President Javier Milei. The effort, he suggested, underscored a broader strategy to forge stronger alliances in Latin America.

Despite speculation labeling it a bailout, officials have framed this as a calculated use of the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund, projecting similar opportunities with upcoming elections in Chile and Colombia. Bessent emphasized the benefit to the American public, highlighting the mutual gain from this economic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

