Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concern over the worsening situation in Pokrovsk. According to Zelenskiy, the inclement weather conditions are playing into Russia's hands, bolstering their aggressive maneuvers.

Zelenskiy revealed, via social media, that after consulting with the top military commander, the extent of Russia's aggressive actions is indeed rising.

Furthermore, the southern region of Zaporizhzhia is witnessing a similar surge in Russian offensives, complicating the defensive operations conducted by Ukraine's military forces.

