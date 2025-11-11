Left Menu

Weather Aids Russia in Escalating Attacks on Pokrovsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia is intensifying its attacks on Pokrovsk, aided by unfavorable weather conditions. The assaults are also increasing in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, posing added challenges to Ukrainian forces.

Updated: 11-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:12 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concern over the worsening situation in Pokrovsk. According to Zelenskiy, the inclement weather conditions are playing into Russia's hands, bolstering their aggressive maneuvers.

Zelenskiy revealed, via social media, that after consulting with the top military commander, the extent of Russia's aggressive actions is indeed rising.

Furthermore, the southern region of Zaporizhzhia is witnessing a similar surge in Russian offensives, complicating the defensive operations conducted by Ukraine's military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

