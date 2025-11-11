Left Menu

Shakeel Ahmad Resigns as Congress Keeps Faith in Bihar Election Hopes

Ahead of Bihar Assembly election results, Congress veteran Shakeel Ahmad resigns due to internal differences but reaffirms belief in party's ideologies. Meanwhile, a high voter turnout of 67.14% marks the second voting phase, impacting the political prospects of 12 ministers from CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:34 IST
Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to the Congress party just before the Bihar Assembly election results, senior leader Shakeel Ahmad stepped down from the party's primary membership on Tuesday. Ahmad addressed his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking to ANI after the announcement, Ahmad cited 'differences with fellow party leaders' as his reason for leaving, but reassured he remains aligned with the party's principles. Resigning only after the conclusion of the voting process, Ahmad wanted to avoid any adverse perception that might harm the party.

Despite his resignation, Ahmad expressed optimism about Congress gaining seats in the assembly elections and forming a strong coalition government. In the same breath, Bihar recorded a turnout of 67.14% in the second phase of the elections, with Kishanganj leading at 76.26%. The phase is critical as it involves the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

