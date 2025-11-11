Left Menu

Ukraine Targets Energy Sector Corruption Amid EU Membership Push

Ukraine charged seven individuals linked to a $100 million kickback scheme involving energy officials. This scandal has heightened public anger during ongoing power blackouts. NABU identified suspects, including current and former government officials, amidst Ukraine's efforts to curb corruption and gain European Union membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:58 IST
Ukrainian authorities have charged seven individuals in connection with a $100 million kickback scheme involving senior energy officials. The scandal has ignited public outrage, particularly as the country faces daily power blackouts and is seeking European Union membership.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has detained five suspects and identified two others in a plot to manipulate procurement at state energy enterprises, most notably Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear agency. Among those implicated is Timur Mindich, a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, although he has yet to comment.

More prominent figures, including a former energy minister and ex-deputy prime minister, are under scrutiny. NABU has worked on the case for 15 months, conducting over 70 searches nationwide, as Ukraine braces for winter power disruptions and underscores its commitment to combating corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

