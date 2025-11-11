Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan, alleging loss of public trust and internal conflicts. He attributed administrative issues to multiple power centers and voiced concern over voter list irregularities, emphasizing the need for electoral transparency. Pilot condemned a recent Delhi blast and expressed confidence in Congress's bypoll campaign.

Updated: 11-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:23 IST
Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary, has slammed the BJP government in Rajasthan, claiming it has squandered public trust in its two-year tenure.

Pilot accused the government of having multiple power centers, leading to confusion in administration. He highlighted a conflict between political leaders and the bureaucracy, exemplified by the abrupt transfer of Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant to Delhi.

He expressed concerns over alleged voter list manipulation, calling for transparency and rigorous checks by the Election Commission. On the political front, he showed confidence in Congress's victory in the Anta bypoll despite BJP's alleged misuse of governmental resources.

