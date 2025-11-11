Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary, has slammed the BJP government in Rajasthan, claiming it has squandered public trust in its two-year tenure.

Pilot accused the government of having multiple power centers, leading to confusion in administration. He highlighted a conflict between political leaders and the bureaucracy, exemplified by the abrupt transfer of Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant to Delhi.

He expressed concerns over alleged voter list manipulation, calling for transparency and rigorous checks by the Election Commission. On the political front, he showed confidence in Congress's victory in the Anta bypoll despite BJP's alleged misuse of governmental resources.