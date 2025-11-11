Left Menu

Ghatshila By-Election: A Political Tug-of-War in Jharkhand

In the by-election for the Ghatshila assembly seat in Jharkhand, nearly 75% of voters participated. This election sees a main contest between Somesh Chandra Soren from JMM and BJP's Babulal Soren. Both parties are confident of victory, with differing views on government performance and issues such as tribal rights.

Ghatshila By-Election: A Political Tug-of-War in Jharkhand
The by-election for the Ghatshila assembly seat in Jharkhand saw nearly 75% voter participation on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Despite violations of the model code of conduct, voting proceeded peacefully across 300 polling stations in the constituency. With 13 candidates, the contest primarily narrows between JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren and BJP's Babulal Soren, the son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Both parties remain optimistic about winning the seat, expressing differing perspectives on the state government's performance. JMM highlights developmental successes, while BJP criticizes government inefficiency and tribal neglect. Results will be declared on November 14, with BJP predicting an unexpected outcome.

