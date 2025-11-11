Tanzania's Political Turmoil: Protests, Deaths, and Allegations

The United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concerns over the fatalities resulting from protests in Tanzania following last month's disputed elections, estimating that hundreds lost their lives.

Claims have surfaced from the main opposition party, CHADEMA, and human rights activists alleging that security forces were responsible for over 1,000 deaths, though the government refutes these numbers as exaggerated.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration faces intense scrutiny following the unrest, with allegations of suppressing dissent and misconduct during the election process. Although Hassan defended the integrity of her electoral victory, calls for transparency continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)