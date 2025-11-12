Left Menu

Vietnam and United States Near Historic Trade Agreement

Vietnam is on the brink of signing a significant 'reciprocal trade agreement' with the United States, as confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son. Ongoing negotiations in Washington DC highlight the importance of trust and cooperation for mutual prosperity, reinforcing Vietnam's commitment to strengthening ties with the U.S.

Vietnam is poised to finalize a landmark 'reciprocal trade agreement' with the United States, according to Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son. Talks are in progress in Washington DC, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

At a U.S.-Vietnam business summit in Hanoi, Son emphasized that trust is the cornerstone of successful cooperation, which leads to shared prosperity. He reiterated Vietnam's eagerness to enhance its collaborative ties with the United States.

The potential agreement underscores a deepening economic connection between the two nations, promising a new chapter of economic collaboration and growth.

