Jack Schlossberg: Continuing Kennedy Legacy in Congressional Bid

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, aims to extend Kennedy political legacy by running for a U.S. House seat. The 32-year-old political commentator and writer announced his bid to supporters, seeking the Democratic nomination for a Manhattan seat. His entry is timely as Democrats aim for a midterm revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:26 IST
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, is making waves in the political arena with his announcement to run for Congress next year. As reported by The New York Times, Schlossberg plans to vie for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Manhattan.

The 32-year-old, who is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, will seek the Democratic nomination for the district 12 seat, following the retirement of longtime Democrat Jerrold Nadler. Schlossberg is a political commentator with bylines in major publications, and he aims to uphold his family's storied legacy.

His announcement comes at a crucial time as Democrats aim to gain control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections. Emphasizing the need for change, Schlossberg called for addressing issues like living costs and corruption. His candidacy mirrors the rise of other young, dynamic leaders like Zohran Mamdani, illustrating a generational shift in New York politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

