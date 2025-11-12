In a bid to navigate the complex foreign policy landscape, Britain's National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, attempted to establish a secret communication channel with the Kremlin. His efforts, however, have fallen short, according to a Kremlin statement released on Wednesday.

Powell's initiative, reported by the Financial Times, came amid fears that the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump might neglect European interests concerning Ukraine. The discussions were intended to ensure that British and European positions were addressed amid geopolitical tensions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that some contact took place with Russian foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov but noted a lack of willingness from the UK to engage with Russia's perspective on the Ukraine issue, leading to the cessation of dialogue.

