Supreme Court to Hear Shiv Sena Symbol Saga Amidst Political Contest
The Supreme Court will hear pleas from the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the Election Commission's decision to allocate the Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction. Scheduled hearings will address several intertwined issues affecting both Shiv Sena and NCP in view of upcoming elections.
The Supreme Court has set January 21 for hearing cases filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. They contest the Election Commission's decision to allocate the 'bow and arrow' symbol to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Both sides will present their arguments in the symbol dispute.
Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have allotted three hours for arguments from each party. Scheduled for January 22, similar disputes involving the Nationalist Congress Party will also be heard, as overlapping issues are present in both cases. The hearings come ahead of key local body elections in Maharashtra.
The top court had previously ordered the Thackeray faction to focus on local polls, while criticism grows over the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's decision to side with Shinde's group. The decision has implications for upcoming national and state elections, with political shifts in the state reflecting broader power struggles.
