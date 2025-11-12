Left Menu

Telangana CM Engages at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to attend the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting in New Delhi on November 13. The forum focuses on fostering partnerships between the United States and India. Notable attendees include Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is gearing up to participate in an important meeting of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) scheduled for November 13 in New Delhi. Official sources confirmed that Reddy is set to depart for the national capital on Wednesday night.

The USISPF, an esteemed organisation with bases in Washington, D.C., and New Delhi, is devoted to nurturing and enhancing relations between the United States and India. Through stakeholder dialogues, white papers, and specialised consultations, the forum aims to facilitate bilateral partnerships that benefit both nations.

In addition to Chief Minister Reddy, several high-profile figures, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Manohar Lal, are also expected to be in attendance, highlighting the event's significance.

