Empowered Women Drive Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lauded the unprecedented turnout of female voters in the Bihar Assembly elections, describing it as a 'historic transformation' in the state's political landscape.

BJP representatives claimed that women voted decisively for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), citing development and good governance as key motivating factors. The Election Commission's provisional data revealed a significant female voter turnout, with women participating more than men in both phases of the polls. The first phase saw a 69.04% turnout for women versus 61.56% for men, while the second phase recorded 74.03% for women compared to 64.1% for their male counterparts.

The BJP underscored this shift as a move away from caste-based politics, attributing the success to its focus on governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. Party spokespersons noted that the historic turnout reflects a new political grammar of gender and governance in Bihar, making the 2025 elections one of the most gender-inclusive since India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)