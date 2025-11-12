Left Menu

Empowered Women Drive Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar Polls

The BJP hailed the remarkable female voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing their support to the NDA's development and governance agenda. With women voters leading in both polling phases, the election marked a historic shift towards gender inclusivity, demonstrating the 'Mahila Factor's' influence in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:20 IST
Empowered Women Drive Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lauded the unprecedented turnout of female voters in the Bihar Assembly elections, describing it as a 'historic transformation' in the state's political landscape.

BJP representatives claimed that women voted decisively for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), citing development and good governance as key motivating factors. The Election Commission's provisional data revealed a significant female voter turnout, with women participating more than men in both phases of the polls. The first phase saw a 69.04% turnout for women versus 61.56% for men, while the second phase recorded 74.03% for women compared to 64.1% for their male counterparts.

The BJP underscored this shift as a move away from caste-based politics, attributing the success to its focus on governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. Party spokespersons noted that the historic turnout reflects a new political grammar of gender and governance in Bihar, making the 2025 elections one of the most gender-inclusive since India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

 Global
2
Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

 India
3
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
4
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025