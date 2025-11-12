British PM Calls for BBC Reform Amid Leadership Shakeup
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for the BBC to address its internal issues following the resignation of its top leaders over bias allegations. While supporting the broadcaster's independence, he stressed the importance of impartiality amidst the current landscape of widespread disinformation.
In a significant statement on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged the BBC to rectify internal issues after its two top leaders resigned amid bias accusations.
Starmer reaffirmed his support for a robust and independent BBC, emphasizing that impartiality is crucial, especially with the rise of disinformation.
This call for reform highlights the tension between maintaining journalistic independence and ensuring accountability within public broadcasting.
