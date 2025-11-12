Maharashtra Congress Resists Mahayuti Alliance for Municipal Polls
The Maharashtra Congress will not ally with the Mahayuti constituents for the upcoming municipal elections, prioritizing an ideological battle over a power struggle, as stated by state chief Harshvardhan Sapkal.
While discussions with the INDIA bloc and other like-minded parties are ongoing, the Congress is firm on not aligning with any Mahayuti party. This decision comes ahead of elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats slated for December 2, with vote counting on December 3.
Sapkal also criticized the ruling BJP-led government for failing to address corruption and unresolved criminal cases, further emphasizing Congress's commitment to decentralization and transparency in ticket distribution.
