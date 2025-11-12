Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Resists Mahayuti Alliance for Municipal Polls

The Maharashtra Congress, led by Harshvardhan Sapkal, has decided against forming an alliance with Mahayuti for forthcoming municipal elections, focusing on ideological battles rather than power. Talks are underway with opposition and like-minded parties for potential alliances. Sapkal criticized the BJP-led government for alleged corruption and unresolved criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress will not ally with the Mahayuti constituents for the upcoming municipal elections, prioritizing an ideological battle over a power struggle, as stated by state chief Harshvardhan Sapkal.

While discussions with the INDIA bloc and other like-minded parties are ongoing, the Congress is firm on not aligning with any Mahayuti party. This decision comes ahead of elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats slated for December 2, with vote counting on December 3.

Sapkal also criticized the ruling BJP-led government for failing to address corruption and unresolved criminal cases, further emphasizing Congress's commitment to decentralization and transparency in ticket distribution.

