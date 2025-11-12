Left Menu

Political Accusations Fly Over Red Fort Blast Allegations

The BJP accused the Congress of supporting Red Fort blast perpetrators for political gains, as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned election-time terrorist attacks. Congress countered, demanding accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for security failures. The case has been handed to the National Intelligence Agency for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:41 IST
Political Accusations Fly Over Red Fort Blast Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday leveled accusations against the Congress, claiming it offers 'soft support' to individuals involved in the Red Fort blast. This follows Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's inquiries into the reasons for terrorist attacks during election periods.

B Y Vijayendra, president of the BJP Karnataka unit, labeled Siddaramaiah's comments and those by other Congress leaders as 'irresponsible and insensitive.' BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari went further, accusing the Congress of engaging in vote bank politics.

In response, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assume responsibility for the security lapse, linking it to similar situations, such as the Mumbai blast during UPA rule. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the blast a 'government failure' and emphasized the need for severe punishment of the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

 Global
2
AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

 India
3
India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

 India
4
Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025