Political Accusations Fly Over Red Fort Blast Allegations

The BJP on Wednesday leveled accusations against the Congress, claiming it offers 'soft support' to individuals involved in the Red Fort blast. This follows Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's inquiries into the reasons for terrorist attacks during election periods.

B Y Vijayendra, president of the BJP Karnataka unit, labeled Siddaramaiah's comments and those by other Congress leaders as 'irresponsible and insensitive.' BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari went further, accusing the Congress of engaging in vote bank politics.

In response, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assume responsibility for the security lapse, linking it to similar situations, such as the Mumbai blast during UPA rule. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the blast a 'government failure' and emphasized the need for severe punishment of the perpetrators.

