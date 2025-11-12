Congress Challenges Exit Poll Predictions Ahead of Bihar Election Results

In the wake of the Bihar Election 2025 exit polls, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has urged caution, emphasizing the need to await the official results. Drawing parallels with past discrepancies in exit polls like those observed in Haryana, Venugopal expressed skepticism about the predictions favoring the NDA.

Multiple exit polls suggest the NDA alliance is poised for victory in Bihar, with projections indicating a range of 133-159 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan trails behind with estimates of 75-103 seats. The Jan Suraaj party and independents are expected to gain minimal seats according to these surveys.

This year's elections witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 66.91%, a historic high since 1951, showcasing increased female voter participation at 71.6%, compared to 62.8% of male voters. The election concluded under the keen observation of political analysts, with final results scheduled for release on November 14.

