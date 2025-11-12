Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Strikes in the Caribbean Stir Debate at G7

The G7 meeting in Canada is set to address controversial U.S. military strikes on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean. French officials and other allies have raised concerns about violations of international law, while the U.S. insists the strikes are for self-defense. The ongoing war in Ukraine is also on the agenda.

Marco Rubio

At the G7 summit in Canada, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio faces scrutiny over military operations targeting suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean. Concerns are mounting as allies question whether these actions breach international law.

The U.S. has conducted at least 19 strikes, resulting in numerous deaths, but lacks public legal justification, causing strains with allies like France and the UK. Colombia follows suit by halting intelligence sharing with the U.S. until actions cease.

Alongside discussions on military actions, the G7 meeting also focuses on the conflict in Ukraine, aiming to bolster its defenses while imposing further sanctions on Russia. Trump's approach to peace negotiations with Moscow remains contentious among partner nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

