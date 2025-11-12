Pardon Sparks Diplomatic Hopes: Sansal's Release and Algerian-French Relations

The Algerian presidency announced President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's decision to pardon French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal following a humanitarian appeal from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Sansal, 81, was sentenced to five years in jail on charges of undermining national unity, exacerbating tensions between Algeria and its former colonial ruler, France. Sansal, residing in France and battling cancer, denied the charges against him.

In response to Sansal's release, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed gratitude to both Steinmeier and Tebboune, suggesting potential future discussions on Franco-Algerian relations. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu echoed relief at the news, highlighting the urgent need for Sansal's medical treatment and reunion with his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)