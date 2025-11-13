Left Menu

Unexpected Political Shifts: South Sudan Leadership Shake-up

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed Benjamin Bol Mel, a vice president and alleged successor, from his positions. Mel, under U.S. sanctions for alleged corruption, was also demoted from his military rank. Other high-ranking officials, including the central bank governor, were also sacked in this dramatic political shake-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:10 IST
In a surprising political move, South Sudan President Salva Kiir has dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, state television announced on Wednesday.

The abrupt decision removes a figure widely considered to be Kiir's potential successor, generating further speculation about the leadership within South Sudan's ruling party. In addition, Bol Mel was demoted from his military rank of general, as reported by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

The shake-up also witnessed the dismissal of the nation's central bank governor and the head of the revenue authority. Bol Mel, who has been under U.S. sanctions for corruption since 2017, has not responded directly to these allegations. A recent U.N. report claimed companies linked to him were involved in an uncompleted $1.7 billion road project.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

