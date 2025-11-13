Unexpected Political Shifts: South Sudan Leadership Shake-up

In a surprising political move, South Sudan President Salva Kiir has dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, state television announced on Wednesday.

The abrupt decision removes a figure widely considered to be Kiir's potential successor, generating further speculation about the leadership within South Sudan's ruling party. In addition, Bol Mel was demoted from his military rank of general, as reported by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

The shake-up also witnessed the dismissal of the nation's central bank governor and the head of the revenue authority. Bol Mel, who has been under U.S. sanctions for corruption since 2017, has not responded directly to these allegations. A recent U.N. report claimed companies linked to him were involved in an uncompleted $1.7 billion road project.