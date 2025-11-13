Corruption Scandal Rocks Ukraine's Energy Sector

A significant corruption scandal is shaking Ukraine's government, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanding the dismissal of two ministers amid a probe into a $100 million scheme. The investigation concerns his former associate, fueling public outrage during an ongoing war with Russia.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has called for the ousting of Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko, though only Hrynchuk's predecessor faces accusations in this case. This scandal threatens to impact Ukraine's efforts to join the EU and its wartime energy stability.

Indicators of corruption in the energy sector are particularly concerning, especially given recent Russian attacks on infrastructure. Anti-corruption bodies, crucial for EU membership, are stepping up efforts, but opposition accuses Zelenskiy of prior attempts to limit their power.