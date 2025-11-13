U.S. Moves to Slash Import Tariffs and Boost Economy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced upcoming significant plans to reduce import tariffs on products including coffee and bananas, aiming to address Americans' concerns over high living costs. These changes are part of broader efforts to improve economic conditions, with results expected to become noticeable in early 2026.

Following a string of electoral defeats, President Donald Trump and administration officials are focused on reducing import tariffs as a strategy to lower consumer prices. Such measures are particularly pertinent, given the recent election losses where Democrats leveraged affordability as a key campaign issue.

In addition to tariff reductions, the administration is considering various economic relief initiatives, including potential rebate checks and policy adjustments to increase disposable income. These efforts are part of a comprehensive approach to combat inflation and ease financial burdens on households.