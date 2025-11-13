Epstein Emails Spark Fresh Debate in Congress Over Trump's Involvement

House Democrats have unveiled emails that question President Donald Trump's alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein, initiating a contentious debate in Congress over the release of related documents. The emails coincide with the induction of Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who supports the push for full transparency of Epstein's records.

The emails include messages to journalist Michael Wolff and imprisoned socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, with Epstein suggesting Trump "knew about the girls." These allegations come amid Trump's steadfast denial of knowledge regarding Epstein's abuses. The newly freed information mentions Trump frequently, tied to both his political and personal affairs.

Democrats and some Republicans are pushing for the release of all unclassified Epstein documents, challenging Trump's administration. The controversy has impacted Trump's support base, igniting its demand for openness. Yet, Trump accuses Democrats of using the Epstein case to distract from the recent government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)