Taiwanese Influencers Defy Chinese Separatism Accusation

Chinese police have issued a wanted notice for two Taiwanese social media influencers, Pa Chiung and Chen Po-yuan (known as Mannam PYC), accusing them of 'separatism.' The notice offers a $35,000 reward for their capture, a move that Taiwan perceives as an attempt by China to instill fear.

Both influencers have dismissed these accusations on their social media platforms. Chen Po-yuan, known for his outspoken criticism of China, declared his resilience in light of the threats. Meanwhile, Pa Chiung humorously downplayed the situation by likening himself to a Taiwanese lawmaker already under China's scrutiny.

Despite these pressures, the Taiwan government stands firm, rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims, insisting that only the people of Taiwan have the right to determine their future. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan regarding issues of autonomy and sovereignty.

