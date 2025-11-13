Congress Sets the Stage Early for Uttarakhand Elections

The Congress Party has taken a proactive stance, unveiling its election team for Uttarakhand's Assembly elections far ahead of schedule. This early move has caught the attention of political circles and has created a buzz within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already begun preparations, signaling BJP's readiness for the polls.

In an unusual strategy, Congress has reshuffled its state leadership by appointing Brahmin leader Ganesh Godiyal as State Congress President, replacing Karan Mahara, and forming both the election campaign and management committees well in advance. With an eye on BJP's proactive steps, Congress is focusing on balancing key caste equations: Thakur, Brahmin, SC, and ST. This restructuring comes more than a year ahead of the elections.

Prominent roles have been assigned to key leaders: Harak Singh Rawat, a Thakur, will lead the Election Management Committee, and Pritam Singh, representing the ST community, is the new Chairman of the Campaign Committee. Meanwhile, Yashpal Arya from the SC group continues as the Leader of the Opposition. This strategic alignment aims to prevent the internal factionalism that plagued Congress during the 2022 elections. The development is set to intensify political activity as the 2027 elections draw near.

(With inputs from agencies.)