Congress Sets the Stage Early for Uttarakhand Elections
In a surprising move, the Congress Party has announced its election team for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, stirring political dynamics. Led by new leadership and strategic caste alignments, Congress aims to counter BJP's advance preparation as political activity in the state intensifies.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party has taken a proactive stance, unveiling its election team for Uttarakhand's Assembly elections far ahead of schedule. This early move has caught the attention of political circles and has created a buzz within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already begun preparations, signaling BJP's readiness for the polls.
In an unusual strategy, Congress has reshuffled its state leadership by appointing Brahmin leader Ganesh Godiyal as State Congress President, replacing Karan Mahara, and forming both the election campaign and management committees well in advance. With an eye on BJP's proactive steps, Congress is focusing on balancing key caste equations: Thakur, Brahmin, SC, and ST. This restructuring comes more than a year ahead of the elections.
Prominent roles have been assigned to key leaders: Harak Singh Rawat, a Thakur, will lead the Election Management Committee, and Pritam Singh, representing the ST community, is the new Chairman of the Campaign Committee. Meanwhile, Yashpal Arya from the SC group continues as the Leader of the Opposition. This strategic alignment aims to prevent the internal factionalism that plagued Congress during the 2022 elections. The development is set to intensify political activity as the 2027 elections draw near.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Winning Confidence in Nagrota and Budgam Elections
AAP Alleges Massive Vote Fraud in Bihar Polls, Points Finger at BJP
BJP Criticizes Karnataka Government's Inaction Amid Floods
Phoebe Litchfield Eyes Future Leadership Role Amid Australia's World Cup Reflection
Uttarakhand Election Alert: Congress and BJP Rev Up for 2027 Race