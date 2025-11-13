Left Menu

High Stakes at Nuapada: A Battle for Political Prestige

The Nuapada bypoll vote counting begins on November 14, with tight security and a high female voter turnout. Safeguarded by various police units, the process is CCTV-monitored. While the election holds no influence on the state government, its political significance is noteworthy for major parties.

Vote counting for the Nuapada bypoll kicks off at 8 am on November 14, under stringent security measures, according to District Election Officer Madhusudan Dash. Security involves a multi-layered setup with CAPF, state armed police, and district police ensuring safety.

Among 2,54,497 registered voters, over 2,12,385 cast their votes, marking a record turnout of 83.45 percent, the highest among recent Indian bypolls. Notably, female voter participation surpassed male, showcasing the region's robust democratic engagement.

Although the bypoll doesn't impact the state government, it carries substantial political weight for major parties. The election signifies a prestige battle for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and tests BJD leader Naveen Patnaik's influence.

