Ghatshila Bypoll: Clash of Titans Amid Rising Stakes

The Ghatshila bypoll vote counting is set for November 14, following a 74.63% turnout. The contest is chiefly between JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren and BJP's Babulal Soren. Although pivotal for both parties, the outcome won’t affect the Hemant Soren government significantly. Heightened security is in place for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:25 IST
The Ghatshila bypoll vote counting is scheduled to commence at 8 a.m. on November 14, amidst stringent security measures. Reporting a substantial 74.63 percent voter turnout, the district has geared up for a crucial electoral face-off.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum, Karn Satyarthi, detailed the meticulously planned counting process. To be conducted at Jamshedpur Cooperative College, the vote tally will begin with postal ballots leading up to EVM tabulations. A total of 20 counting rounds are set across 19 tables. Final results are anticipated by 5 p.m., amid restricted communication protocols at the venue.

The bypoll, resulting from the demise of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, pits the ruling JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren against BJP's Babulal Soren. Despite not affecting Hemant Soren's government, the by-election is perceived as a prestige battle. Political tensions rise, with both parties optimistic about their chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

