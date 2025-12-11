Left Menu

Tripura's Political Winds: BJP's Triumph Amidst Claims and Alliances

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attributes the BJP's victory in the 2023 Assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence, dismissing claims about the Tipra Motha Party's impact. Saha criticized the CPI(M) and emphasized the BJP's alliance tradition, amidst alleged regional party opposition and upcoming electoral promises.

Agartala | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:06 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive statement, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence for the BJP's victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, dismissing suggestions of Tipra Motha Party's decisive role. He highlighted Modi's motto, 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai,' to reinforce the triumph narrative.

Addressing recent claims from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council leaders, the Chief Minister questioned their absence in the 2018 elections, which the BJP still won by defeating the communists. Saha criticized the CPI(M) for allegedly manipulating party members into joining regional factions, asserting strict measures against criminality.

Reassuring allies, Saha underscored the BJP's commitment to partnership, likening the party to the purifying river Ganga. He reflected on past electoral attacks and committed to security for upcoming elections, amidst ongoing alliance dynamics with the Tipra Motha Party and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

