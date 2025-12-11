Sikkim BJP Pressures SKM on Electoral Revision under Article 371F

The Sikkim BJP has intensified efforts urging the local government, led by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), to initiate a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) under Article 371F, a constitutional clause safeguarding the rights of indigenous populations in the state.

Calls for SIR escalated after SKM MP Indra Hang Subba highlighted the initiative in the Lok Sabha, underscoring its constitutional significance for Sikkim.

State BJP President DR Thapa reaffirmed this demand, citing potential anomalies in electoral rolls due to high voter turnout and stressing the legal framework provided by prior state-specific acts and orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)