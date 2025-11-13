Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy
Tanzania's parliament appointed Mwigulu Nchemba as Prime Minister following a contentious election marked by unrest. Nchemba, aligned with President Hassan, committed to advancing the economy through infrastructure projects. Opposition alleges election fraud and human rights violations, claiming hundreds were killed, a figure contested by the government.
Tanzania's political climate sees a significant development with the appointment of Mwigulu Nchemba as Prime Minister. His selection follows a disputed presidential election marked by violence and accusations of electoral fraud.
Parliament supported Nchemba's appointment nearly unanimously, aligning with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration, which faces allegations of election rigging. Nchemba has pledged to focus on economic growth through substantial infrastructure investments.
The opposition claims unlawful killings during the election unrest, a charge the government dismisses as exaggerated. Analysts point out that Nchemba's cabinet stability reflects Hassan's confidence in his leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyberattack Stalls UK Auto Industry, Threatens Economic Growth
Haryana's 'Mhari Sadak' App: A New Era in Infrastructure Accountability
Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025
EIB Signs Agreement to Support North Macedonia’s EU Path and Economic Growth
Cyber Attack Stalls UK Economic Growth in Q3