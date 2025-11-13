Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Election: Battle for Jubilee Hills

The Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana is pivotal for Congress and BRS, with vote counting set for November 14. The election, prompted by BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath's death, features candidates from BJP, BRS, and Congress. The outcome could influence the political landscape significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The closely-watched Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana is gearing up for a tense vote-counting session on November 14, set to potentially reshape the region's political landscape. The by-election, occurring due to the unfortunate passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, features notable contenders from key political parties.

R V Karnan, the GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer, announced that counting will commence at 8 am, starting with postal ballots followed by 10 rounds of vote tallying. On polling day, November 11, a voter turnout of 48.49 percent was recorded from a total 4.01 lakh eligible voters.

The by-election marks a crucial moment for ruling Congress and BRS, both eager to prove their electoral strength post-2023 setbacks. Meanwhile, the BJP is strategically eyeing this as an opportunity to cement itself as a formidable contender in Telangana's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

