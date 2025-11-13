High-Stakes By-Election: Battle for Jubilee Hills

The closely-watched Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana is gearing up for a tense vote-counting session on November 14, set to potentially reshape the region's political landscape. The by-election, occurring due to the unfortunate passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, features notable contenders from key political parties.

R V Karnan, the GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer, announced that counting will commence at 8 am, starting with postal ballots followed by 10 rounds of vote tallying. On polling day, November 11, a voter turnout of 48.49 percent was recorded from a total 4.01 lakh eligible voters.

The by-election marks a crucial moment for ruling Congress and BRS, both eager to prove their electoral strength post-2023 setbacks. Meanwhile, the BJP is strategically eyeing this as an opportunity to cement itself as a formidable contender in Telangana's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)