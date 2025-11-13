President Murmu Unites Indian Diaspora in Botswana to Honor Delhi Blast Victims
President Droupadi Murmu led the Indian community in Botswana in mourning the victims of a recent blast in Delhi. During her State Visit, she emphasized mutual cooperation and praised the Indian diaspora for their contributions, urging them to maintain strong ties with India while enhancing relations with Botswana.
- Country:
- Botswana
President Droupadi Murmu gathered the Indian community in Botswana to pay respects to victims of a deadly blast in Delhi, which resulted in at least 13 fatalities. The event was a part of her three-day State Visit to Botswana, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
Addressing the diaspora, Murmu extended heartfelt condolences and urged the community to honor the victims with a minute of silence. She highlighted the community's achievements as a source of national pride and encouraged continued contributions to Botswana's progress.
Murmu also discussed enhancing cooperation with Botswana's leadership in various fields, including health and renewable energy. The President emphasized initiatives like Digital India and Make in India as part of India's transformative journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Pradesh
India, Mauritius Strengthen Cooperation in Blue Economy and Ocean Technology
Madhya Pradesh: Hub of Renewable Energy Vision
Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored
Uncertainty Clouds Iran's Nuclear Stockpile Amid Stalled Cooperation