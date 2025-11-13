President Murmu Unites Indian Diaspora in Botswana to Honor Delhi Blast Victims

President Droupadi Murmu gathered the Indian community in Botswana to pay respects to victims of a deadly blast in Delhi, which resulted in at least 13 fatalities. The event was a part of her three-day State Visit to Botswana, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Addressing the diaspora, Murmu extended heartfelt condolences and urged the community to honor the victims with a minute of silence. She highlighted the community's achievements as a source of national pride and encouraged continued contributions to Botswana's progress.

Murmu also discussed enhancing cooperation with Botswana's leadership in various fields, including health and renewable energy. The President emphasized initiatives like Digital India and Make in India as part of India's transformative journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)