Congress Demands Immediate Action Following Delhi Terror Attack

In the wake of a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort, resulting in 13 fatalities, the Congress party intensified calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately convene an all-party meeting. The tragic explosion, which occurred hours after the busting of a 'white collar terror module,' has raised questions about the government's response strategy.

As details surrounding the incident unfold, Congress is pressing for the Winter Session of Parliament to be advanced, citing the need for immediate discourse on national security. The arrested individuals, including three doctors connected to Al Falah University, highlight concerns about the infiltration of terror networks within professional communities.

Congress' Pawan Khera questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's accountability, drawing parallels to past administrations' response to terror attacks. He underscored the need for cohesive governmental action against terrorism, urging Modi to clarify the stance on the 'new normal doctrine' previously touted by the government. The Cabinet has since classified the incident as a 'terrorist incident,' reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)