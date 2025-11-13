Left Menu

Congress Demands Immediate Action Following Delhi Terror Attack

In response to a high-intensity blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in 13 deaths, the Congress has urged Prime Minister Modi to convene an all-party meeting and advance the Winter Session of Parliament for debate. Opposition demands accountability and questions government's delayed response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:19 IST
Congress Demands Immediate Action Following Delhi Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort, resulting in 13 fatalities, the Congress party intensified calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately convene an all-party meeting. The tragic explosion, which occurred hours after the busting of a 'white collar terror module,' has raised questions about the government's response strategy.

As details surrounding the incident unfold, Congress is pressing for the Winter Session of Parliament to be advanced, citing the need for immediate discourse on national security. The arrested individuals, including three doctors connected to Al Falah University, highlight concerns about the infiltration of terror networks within professional communities.

Congress' Pawan Khera questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's accountability, drawing parallels to past administrations' response to terror attacks. He underscored the need for cohesive governmental action against terrorism, urging Modi to clarify the stance on the 'new normal doctrine' previously touted by the government. The Cabinet has since classified the incident as a 'terrorist incident,' reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Evacuations in Oklahoma: Anhydrous Ammonia Gas Leak Incident

Evacuations in Oklahoma: Anhydrous Ammonia Gas Leak Incident

 United States
2
MP Chief Minister Distributes Rs 233 Crore to Soybean Farmers, Announces 'Year of Agro-Based Industries'

MP Chief Minister Distributes Rs 233 Crore to Soybean Farmers, Announces 'Ye...

 India
3
Tragic Highway Inferno: Five Dead in Mumbai-Bengaluru Crash

Tragic Highway Inferno: Five Dead in Mumbai-Bengaluru Crash

 India
4
Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025