Left Menu

Britain Axes U.S.-Style Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Officers

The UK plans to abolish U.S.-style police commissioners, introduced in 2012, saving £100 million to hire more frontline officers. Labour aims to enhance services as it battles Reform UK in the polls. Existing local leaders will assume commissioner roles for better police accountability and public interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:08 IST
Britain Axes U.S.-Style Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Officers

In a move aimed at enhancing frontline police services, Britain announced the elimination of U.S.-style police commissioners introduced 13 years ago. The initiative, set to save £100 million, will see funds redirected to increase local officer numbers, a priority for the Labour government amid economic challenges.

Facing stagnant economic conditions, the Labour administration seeks to promptly address voter concerns about healthcare and crime, as it lags in polls against the reformist opposition. The Home Office will phase out the locally-elected police and crime commissioners due to citizen unawareness and perceived bureaucratic redundancy.

The decision transfers accountability roles to existing mayors and council leaders, deemed more effective in connecting with public policing needs. Despite criticism of the plan's feasibility from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, the Home Secretary labeled the prior system a "failed experiment."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

 India
2
Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

 India
3
Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Virginia

Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Vir...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025