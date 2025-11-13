Britain Axes U.S.-Style Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Officers

In a move aimed at enhancing frontline police services, Britain announced the elimination of U.S.-style police commissioners introduced 13 years ago. The initiative, set to save £100 million, will see funds redirected to increase local officer numbers, a priority for the Labour government amid economic challenges.

Facing stagnant economic conditions, the Labour administration seeks to promptly address voter concerns about healthcare and crime, as it lags in polls against the reformist opposition. The Home Office will phase out the locally-elected police and crime commissioners due to citizen unawareness and perceived bureaucratic redundancy.

The decision transfers accountability roles to existing mayors and council leaders, deemed more effective in connecting with public policing needs. Despite criticism of the plan's feasibility from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, the Home Secretary labeled the prior system a "failed experiment."

(With inputs from agencies.)