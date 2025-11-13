Bihar Election Tensions: RJD and BJP Leaders Clash Over Vote Counting

Tensions rise in Bihar as vote counting approaches, with BJP leader Ajay Alok criticizing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Kumar Singh for allegedly inflaming tensions with election officials. Singh warned officials against thwarting the public mandate, sparking controversy, and prompting an inquiry.

Alok dismissed Singh's claims, suggesting the law enforcement is fully prepared to maintain order. He stressed that past election results reflected the people's will and cautioned against any incitement from Singh or others that could disrupt the peace.

Despite Singh's inflammatory remarks likening potential unrest to international scenes of chaos, exit polls suggest a victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, Singh remains confident that the opposition, under Tejashwi Yadav, will secure a significant win.