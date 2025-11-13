Left Menu

Bihar Election Tensions: RJD and BJP Leaders Clash Over Vote Counting

Ahead of Bihar's vote counting, BJP's Ajay Alok rebuked RJD leader Sunil Singh's warning to officials against alleged election manipulation. Singh's remarks, predicting public unrest if mandates are subverted, have prompted legal action. Both parties express confidence in potential victory, with predictions favoring NDA's return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:56 IST
BJP leader Ajay Alok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rise in Bihar as vote counting approaches, with BJP leader Ajay Alok criticizing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Kumar Singh for allegedly inflaming tensions with election officials. Singh warned officials against thwarting the public mandate, sparking controversy, and prompting an inquiry.

Alok dismissed Singh's claims, suggesting the law enforcement is fully prepared to maintain order. He stressed that past election results reflected the people's will and cautioned against any incitement from Singh or others that could disrupt the peace.

Despite Singh's inflammatory remarks likening potential unrest to international scenes of chaos, exit polls suggest a victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, Singh remains confident that the opposition, under Tejashwi Yadav, will secure a significant win.

