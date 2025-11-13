Left Menu

Hostage Body Handover Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Hamas and Islamic Jihad announce plans to return a hostage's body, despite Israel's lack of confirmation. The ceasefire agreement included hostages' and militants' remains exchange. Hamas released 20 hostages for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The situation underscores ongoing tensions post-October 7, 2023, Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that underscores the volatile aftermath of the recent Gaza conflict, the armed factions of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have announced their intention to hand over the body of a hostage. The proposed transfer, set for 8 p.m. local time, has not been officially confirmed by Israeli authorities.

Islamic Jihad, closely allied with Hamas, recovered the body in Khan Younis, amidst an October ceasefire deal. This agreement had earlier facilitated the release of 20 hostages in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees held by Israel, aiming to ease tensions following the October 7 attack.

The deal also involved returning the remains of 28 hostages in exchange for 360 militants' remains. However, as of Thursday, conflicting reports emerged about the potential handover, adding further complexity to the fraught ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

