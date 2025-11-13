Hostage Body Handover Amid Ceasefire Tensions

In a move that underscores the volatile aftermath of the recent Gaza conflict, the armed factions of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have announced their intention to hand over the body of a hostage. The proposed transfer, set for 8 p.m. local time, has not been officially confirmed by Israeli authorities.

Islamic Jihad, closely allied with Hamas, recovered the body in Khan Younis, amidst an October ceasefire deal. This agreement had earlier facilitated the release of 20 hostages in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees held by Israel, aiming to ease tensions following the October 7 attack.

The deal also involved returning the remains of 28 hostages in exchange for 360 militants' remains. However, as of Thursday, conflicting reports emerged about the potential handover, adding further complexity to the fraught ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)