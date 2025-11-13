Terror Strikes: US Lauds India's Measured Response to Red Fort Blast
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended India for its 'measured' approach to investigating a car explosion near Red Fort, Delhi, termed as a terrorist attack. The incident claimed 13 lives. Rubio highlighted India's professionalism in handling such situations during comments at the G7 meeting.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised India for its professional handling of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which he described as a terrorist attack. The blast, which took place on Monday, claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, sparking international concern.
In a press briefing in Hamilton, Canada, Rubio highlighted India's 'measured and cautious' approach to the investigation of the incident, which involved a vehicle loaded with explosives. He emphasized the need to commend India for its response, amid broader geopolitical tensions.
Rubio, who recently met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reiterated that the US offered support but acknowledged India's capability in managing the investigation effectively without external assistance.
