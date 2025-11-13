Left Menu

Terror Strikes: US Lauds India's Measured Response to Red Fort Blast

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended India for its 'measured' approach to investigating a car explosion near Red Fort, Delhi, termed as a terrorist attack. The incident claimed 13 lives. Rubio highlighted India's professionalism in handling such situations during comments at the G7 meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:37 IST
Terror Strikes: US Lauds India's Measured Response to Red Fort Blast
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised India for its professional handling of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which he described as a terrorist attack. The blast, which took place on Monday, claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, sparking international concern.

In a press briefing in Hamilton, Canada, Rubio highlighted India's 'measured and cautious' approach to the investigation of the incident, which involved a vehicle loaded with explosives. He emphasized the need to commend India for its response, amid broader geopolitical tensions.

Rubio, who recently met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reiterated that the US offered support but acknowledged India's capability in managing the investigation effectively without external assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

 India
3
Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

 India
4
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025