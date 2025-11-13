Terror Strikes: US Lauds India's Measured Response to Red Fort Blast

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised India for its professional handling of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which he described as a terrorist attack. The blast, which took place on Monday, claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, sparking international concern.

In a press briefing in Hamilton, Canada, Rubio highlighted India's 'measured and cautious' approach to the investigation of the incident, which involved a vehicle loaded with explosives. He emphasized the need to commend India for its response, amid broader geopolitical tensions.

Rubio, who recently met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reiterated that the US offered support but acknowledged India's capability in managing the investigation effectively without external assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)