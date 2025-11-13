Voter ID Controversy in Sikar: Clarifications Amid Political Allegations
The Sikar district administration clarified accusations of issuing seven voter ID cards to one individual, stating it resulted from multiple online applications by the individual. This followed Congress's allegations of electoral misconduct. Disciplinary actions are underway for verification negligence, with ongoing efforts to correct electoral roll entries.
The Sikar district administration on Thursday dismissed Congress's claim of seven voter ID cards being issued to one individual as 'misleading.'
In response to allegations, the administration detailed that the individual in question had submitted multiple voter registration applications, resulting in multiple ID cards, rather than any Electoral Commission error.
The Collector confirmed that steps are being taken to correct the electoral roll, with disciplinary actions initiated against negligent officers, ensuring the individual's name appears only once in official records.
